Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $538,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,339,000 after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $176.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.62.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.