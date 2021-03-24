Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $455,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDY stock opened at $389.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $246.56 and a one year high of $413.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

