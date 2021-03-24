Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,112 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

LITE opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

