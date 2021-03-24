Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

