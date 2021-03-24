GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 16.7% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $58.16 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000506 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,090,752 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

