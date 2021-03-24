Guider (GDR) Market Cap Hits $29,028.19

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Guider has a market cap of $29,028.19 and approximately $486.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

