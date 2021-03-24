Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,918 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,063 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $32,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus cut their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.11. 11,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.87 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,028 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

