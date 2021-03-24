Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 13,870 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $47,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $64.88. 293,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,985,626. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

