Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $53.26 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,691 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $53,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.43. 2,297,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,579,012. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $99.93 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.