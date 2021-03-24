Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. 618,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,155,652. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

