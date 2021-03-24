Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 39,635 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,635 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $66,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.69. The stock had a trading volume of 162,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,597. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

