Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GES. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Guess’ by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Guess’ by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE GES opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.