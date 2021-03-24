Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price raised by Stephens from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.11.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

