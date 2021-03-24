Grin Hits Market Cap of $37.85 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Grin has a total market cap of $37.85 million and $5.77 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,991.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,734.60 or 0.03043601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.00344130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.76 or 0.00927782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.21 or 0.00388136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.29 or 0.00398806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00247116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022161 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,689,140 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

