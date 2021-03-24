Griffin Securities Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Shares of CDNS opened at $128.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average is $122.59. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,910 shares of company stock worth $46,784,463. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

