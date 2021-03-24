Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.39. 343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.