Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 24th (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision’s (NASDAQ:GRAY) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Graybug Vision had issued 5,625,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have commented on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of GRAY opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $37.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

