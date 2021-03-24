Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.25

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$76.25 and traded as low as C$76.04. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$76.63, with a volume of 174,021 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.