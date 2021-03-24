Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.25

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$76.25 and traded as low as C$76.04. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$76.63, with a volume of 174,021 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on GRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.25.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
