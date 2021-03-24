good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$1.80 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) has been given a C$1.80 target price by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

GDNP stock opened at C$1.17 on Monday. good natured Products has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$211.92 million and a P/E ratio of -27.21.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

