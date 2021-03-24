Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $66.18.

