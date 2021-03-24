Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.04 and traded as low as C$3.96. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 12,741 shares trading hands.

GSC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.48.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

