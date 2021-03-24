Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Has $17.65 Million Stock Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 104.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the quarter. MTS Systems accounts for about 7.1% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. owned about 1.56% of MTS Systems worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 99,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,558,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,604,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MTSC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,937. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

