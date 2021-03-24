Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Ronald Little Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.54 million, a PE ratio of -259.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

GORO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

