Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading 6.1% Higher

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.44. 41,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,017,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,563 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

