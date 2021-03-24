Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading 6.1% Higher

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.44. 41,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,017,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
