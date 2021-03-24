Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $60,003,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $10,317,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

