Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 554 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 450.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $354.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.