Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.57 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

