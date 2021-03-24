Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $192.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

