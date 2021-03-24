Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.15 million, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

