Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

