Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Gildan Activewear worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.