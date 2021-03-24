German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.67. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $38,732.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 227 shares of company stock valued at $8,495 and sold 26,817 shares valued at $1,287,166. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 526.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,491. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.