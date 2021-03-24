GenMark Diagnostics’ (GNMK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.05 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,898 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,738,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,809,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 400,599 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

