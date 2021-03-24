Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Up 12.5%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 402,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,800,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 4,445.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

