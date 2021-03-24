General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

