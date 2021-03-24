General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. General Dynamics reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $174.87. 810,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.99 and a 200 day moving average of $151.79. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $110.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

