GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $85.02

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.02, but opened at $83.01. GDS shares last traded at $81.67, with a volume of 21,681 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,900,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GDS by 1,895.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in GDS by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Library Research Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,634,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

