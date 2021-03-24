Gas Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Gas has a total market cap of $131.95 million and approximately $58.81 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $13.03 or 0.00023037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.32 or 0.00465625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00062932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00157160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.82 or 0.00832552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00077798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

