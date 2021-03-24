Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $4.25 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.25. 667,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,413,834. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.98. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

