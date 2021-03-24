Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,481. The company has a market cap of $360.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.53.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

