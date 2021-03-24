Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

DGX traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.88. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

