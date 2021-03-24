Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires 490 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,466 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $190.52. The stock had a trading volume of 84,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $209.59. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

