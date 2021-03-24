Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.80

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,738.70 ($22.72) on Wednesday. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 954.27 ($12.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,805.79 ($23.59). The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 45.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,589.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,610.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total transaction of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

