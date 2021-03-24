GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GME traded down $64.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. 782,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,643,113. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

