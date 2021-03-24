Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLMD. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

