Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.55

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.55 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 131.98 ($1.72). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 127.38 ($1.66), with a volume of 206,173 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.55.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.