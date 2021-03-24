FY2021 EPS Estimates for Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Boosted by Analyst

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) – Analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Velocity Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Velocity Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CVE:VLC opened at C$0.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. Velocity Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

