FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Piper Sandler

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.14. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.77.

NYSE NKE opened at $137.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.67. NIKE has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.