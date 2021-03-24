FY2021 Earnings Forecast for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.55).

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.88 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $665.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,745 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $374,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,426,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $276,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

