FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Issued By National Bank Financial

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for IMV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.09).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.08.

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$3.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. IMV has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$9.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$255.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

